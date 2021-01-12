TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
42° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

Spike Lee's children named Golden Globe ambassadors

Director Spike Lee, second right, and his family,

Director Spike Lee, second right, and his family, from left, son Jackson Lee, wife Tonya Lewis Lee and daughter Satchel Lee, right, attend the 2019 Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Credit: Invision / AP / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Print

Spike Lee’s daughter and son have been chosen as the Golden Globe ambassadors to assist with the awards ceremony.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Tuesday morning that Satchel and Jackson Lee will assume the ambassador roles for the 78th annual Golden Globes Awards in February.

Satchel, 26, and Jackson, 23, are the first siblings of color to hold the position. Jackson is the first Black male ambassador.

"We’re proud to carry our father’s legacy of storytelling to bring attention to communities close to our hearts," said Satchel Lee, who was the creative director of DRØME, a queer and intersectional arts and culture magazine.

Satchel chose to partner with Callen-Lorde, an organization that helps with LGBTQIA+ communities in New York City. Jackson is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters, the volunteer-supported mentoring network.

"As a visionary creative, my dad taught Satchel and me the importance of entertainment as a cultural catalyst of change," he said.

An ambassador is traditionally the child of a celebrity who assists with award presentations, handing out trophies to winners and escorting them off stage.

Previous ambassadors include Pierce Brosnan’s sons Dylan and Paris Brosnan, Idris Elba’s daughter Isan Elba and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s daughter Simone Garcia.

The Golden Globes ceremony honoring achievements in film and television will be held Feb. 28 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Ken Jennings attends the 2020 ABC Television Critics Jennings officially begins 'Jeopardy!' hosting gig
Original "Sex and the City" stars Kristin Davis, 'Sex and the City' sequel to stream on HBO Max
Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Broadway's "School of 'Law & Order: SVU' to cast unemployed stage actors
This image released by Jeopardy! shows Alex Trebek, Poignant tribute closes Alex Trebek's 'Jeopardy!' run
Actress Courtney Henggeler who appears in Netflix's "Cobra Get to know the LI actress who co-stars with Macchio on 'Cobra Kai'
Ken Jennings starts his time as interim guest LI 'Jeopardy!' contestants weigh in as the post-Trebek era begins
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search