 'SpongeBob' to premiere on demand before moving to CBS All Access

Beginning next year, CBS All Access will begin

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
The tide has turned for the latest SpongeBob SquarePants film.

"The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run," which was set to open in theaters on May 15 then was rescheduled for Aug. 7, will instead get an on-demand release before streaming early next year on CBS All Access, the service announced Monday. CBS All Access is owned by ViacomCBS, the parent company of Nickelodeon, which airs the animated "SpongeBob SquarePants."

In "Sponge on the Run," the lovable fry cook and his dimwitted starfish pal Patrick leave their hometown of Bikini Bottom on a mission to rescue SpongeBob's pet snail, Gary.

In addition to the new movie, CBS All Access will begin airing every episode of "SpongeBob SquarePants" in early 2021.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

