"Standing Up, Falling Down," the Long Island-set movie featuring Long Beach-raised Billy Crystal, has been scheduled for release in February. The film's producers made the announcement Tuesday.

The comedy-drama, which made its world premiere at this year's Tribeca Film Festival, stars Ben Schwartz ("Parks and Recreation") as a failing young standup comic in Los Angeles who returns home to live with his parents and begins an unlikely friendship with an eccentric dermatologist (Crystal). Eloise Mumford, Grace Gummer, Nate Corddry, Debra Monk and Kevin Dunn also star.

Screenwriter Peter Hoare was a story editor of the Massapequa-set "Kevin Can Wait," which was shot at Gold Coast Studios in Bethpage.