TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
62° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

Billy Crystal's LI-set 'Standing Up, Falling Down' to hit theaters in February

Ben Schwartz (left) and Billy Crystal star in

Ben Schwartz (left) and Billy Crystal star in "Standing Up, Falling Down."  Photo Credit: Shout! Studios

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

"Standing Up, Falling Down," the Long Island-set movie featuring Long Beach-raised Billy Crystal, has been scheduled for release in February. The film's producers made the announcement Tuesday.

The comedy-drama, which made its world premiere at this year's  Tribeca Film Festival, stars Ben Schwartz ("Parks and Recreation") as a failing young standup comic in Los Angeles who returns home to live with his parents and begins an unlikely friendship with an eccentric dermatologist (Crystal). Eloise Mumford, Grace Gummer, Nate Corddry, Debra Monk and Kevin Dunn also star.

Screenwriter Peter Hoare was a story editor of the Massapequa-set "Kevin Can Wait," which was shot at Gold Coast Studios in Bethpage.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Carol Burnett will appear at Tilles Center on Carol Burnett will have all the answers at her LI show
Michael Emerson attends the "Evil" screening at Michael Emerson talks 'Evil,' playing creepy characters, more
Theresa Caputo, the" Long Island Medium," on Wednesday, 'Long Island Medium' gets in the spirit of season 14
The cast of TLC's "Unpolished": Jennifer Martone, from LI salon to be focus of new TLC reality series
Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Christie Brinkley attend the Zimmermann Brinkley: Daughter was perfect 'DWTS' replacement
NBC News president Noah Oppenheim speaks onstage at NBC News attacks Ronan Farrow's 'Catch and Kill' book
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search