Encore run of 'A Star Is Born' to feature more footage, songs

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" during the Oscars on Feb. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
Can't stop watching Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Oscar-night performance of "Shallow"? You're in luck: Warner Bros. is bringing a special encore version of "A Star Is Born" back to the big screen Friday with nearly 12 additional minutes of footage.

The studio said Wednesday that the new edition will feature extended performances of songs sung by Gaga including "Alibi" and an a cappella "Shallow," which won the Oscar Sunday for best original song. The film will also feature brand-new scenes between the two lead characters, Ally and Jack.

The one-week engagement starts Friday on over 1,150 screens in North America.

