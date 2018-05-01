TODAY'S PAPER
'Star Wars' salutes 'Avengers' for  breaking its box office record

Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo

 Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War."  Photo Credit: AP/Chuck Zlotnick

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
One cinematic universe saluted another earlier this week when Lucasfilm congratulated Marvel on a record-breaking $258.2 million opening weekend with “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Until now, Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" had been the biggest domestic opener.

A Twitter post from @StarWars Monday read: “From a galaxy far, far away… to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, CONGRATULATIONS on the biggest opening weekend in history!” The note was signed, “From Kathy and everyone at Lucasfilm," presumably a reference to Kathleen Kennedy, the studio’s president. The post also showed an image of a hand offering Luke Skywalker’s light saber to Iron Man’s outstretched fingers.

Such graciousness isn’t unheard of in the movie industry: Marvel executive Kevin Feige used social media to congratulate Universal when its “Jurassic World” set the opening weekend record in 2015, and Universal gave a similar nod to Lucasfilm when “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” stole the crown later that year. In this latest case of good sportsmanship, though, Lucasfilm and Marvel are not exactly direct competitors. Both studios fall under the larger Disney umbrella.

