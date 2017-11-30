TODAY'S PAPER
Star Wars actor Billy Dee Williams to receive legacy award

The ABFF says the award goes every year to an artist who has "inspired generations and made an enduring contribution to film and television."

Billy Dee Williams rides atop a car in

Billy Dee Williams rides atop a car in a parade during the annual Dragon Con sci-fi and fantasy convention in Atlanta on Aug. 31, 2013. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Billy Dee Williams will receive the Hollywood Legacy Award at the American Black Film Festival Honors ceremony early next year.

The ABFF says the award goes every year to an artist who has "inspired generations and made an enduring contribution to film and television." Williams is known for his roles as Lando Calrissian in the second and third films of the original Star Wars trilogy and as District Attorney Harvey Dent in the 1989 film "Batman." Williams also starred on the small screen in "Dynasty" and in the ABC miniseries "The Jacksons: An American Dream."

Also to be honored at the Beverly Hills ceremony on Feb. 25 is actor Omari Hardwick, who will receive the Distinguished ABFF Alumni Award. Actress Tiffany Haddish will receive the ABFF's Rising Star Award.

