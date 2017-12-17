TODAY'S PAPER
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' tops box office with $220 million

Daisy Ridley as Rey in

Daisy Ridley as Rey in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Photo Credit: Lucasfilm via AP

By The Associated Press
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" rocketed to a debut of $220 million at the box office, landing the second-best opening weekend ever in North America and slotting in behind only its predecessor, "The Force Awakens."

The Disney blockbuster is only the fourth film to open above $200 million in North America. Aside from "The Force Awakens," the others are "The Avengers" and "Jurassic World."

Good reviews helped it. Rian Johnson's sequel to "The Force Awakens" has a 93 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences endorsed it too, giving it an A on CinemaScore.

The weekend's only other new wide release came from 20th Century Fox, the film studio that Disney on Thursday acquired as part of its $52.4 billion purchase of its parent company, 21st Century Fox. "Ferdinand" grossed $13.3 million.

