LOS ANGELES — "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is continuing its dominance over the movie galaxy as expected, outpacing three new releases. Studio estimates Sunday show the eighth installment in the space saga added another $69 million to its coffers over the weekend.

The adventure caper "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" debuted in second place with $34 million. Two new musicals followed, with "Pitch Perfect 3" opening in third place and "The Greatest Showman" debuting in fourth.

These three new films collectively earned less than "The Last Jedi" since opening on Friday.

The animated tale "Ferdinand" claimed the fifth spot, taking in $7 million in its second weekend in theaters.

Final box office figures will be released Tuesday.