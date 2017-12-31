TODAY'S PAPER
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' becomes highest grossing film of 2017

It surpassed "Beauty and the Beast" to become the top grossing film in North America.

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Photo Credit: AP/John Wilson / Lucasfilm via AP

By The Associated Press
On the last day of the calendar year, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" has surpassed "Beauty and the Beast" as the top grossing film in North America in 2017.

The Walt Disney Studios said Sunday that "The Last Jedi" is estimated to add $52.4 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic total to $517.1 million. It also crossed the $1 billion mark globally after just three weeks in theaters.

"Beauty and the Beast," also a Disney release, netted out with $504 million for the year.

"The Last Jedi" has also topped the charts for the third weekend in a row. "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" is close on its tail, however. The Dwayne Johnson family pic from Columbia Pictures is in second place with an estimated $50.6 million.

