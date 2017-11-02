This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 69° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 69° Good Morning
EntertainmentMovies

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ trailer: Luke Skywalker returns to the Millennium Falcon

The teaser combines newly released images with shots from the most recent trailer.

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) boards the Millennium Falcon in the latest trailer for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." The movie hits theaters Dec. 15. (Credit: Star Wars)

By Frank Lovece  Special to Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Luke Skywalker is back on the bridge of the Millennium Falcon in a new 45-second promo for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” that premiered during Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday night.

Combining newly released footage with shots from the most recent trailer, the clip opens with tyrannical Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) intoning, “Darkness rises — and light to meet it.” Amid furious battles involving TIE fighters, the Falcon and other spaceships, Force-wielding protagonist Rey (Daisy Ridley) swings a mean lightsaber. As in the previous trailer, she states, “I need someone to show me my place in all this.” And Jedi Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), whether in the same scene or different, tells someone, “This is not going to go the way you think.”

First Order commander Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Gen. Leia Organa (the late Carrie Fisher, in her next-to-last screen role) and Rey’s comrades Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac) and Chewbecca (Peter Mayhew) appear briefly as well, as does a line of the AT-AT (All Terrain Armored Transport) walkers made famous by 1980’s “The Empire Strikes Back.”

The promo on YouTube had received more than 1.15 million views before 11 a.m. Thursday.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” written and directed by Rian Johnson, is scheduled for release Dec. 15. Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro also star.

By Frank Lovece  Special to Newsday
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Brian Kilmeade of Kilmeade talks about Fox News, Jackson book
Katharine McPhee and Daniel Gillies star in ‘Lost Wife of Robert Durst’: Well-told biopic
Bobby Moynihan's show, which CBS said would Moynihan’s ‘Me, Myself & I’ pulled from CBS schedule
Jimmy Fallon attends the SeriousFun Children's Network Gala Jimmy Fallon, more set for Macy's Thanksgiving parade
E.T.: THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL 35TH ANNIVERSARY LIMITED EDITION $40 Holiday gifts for music lovers and more
Wendy Williams in the Halloween costume she was Wendy Williams: On-air collapse was ‘really scary’