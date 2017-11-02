Luke Skywalker is back on the bridge of the Millennium Falcon in a new 45-second promo for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” that premiered during Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday night.

Combining newly released footage with shots from the most recent trailer, the clip opens with tyrannical Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) intoning, “Darkness rises — and light to meet it.” Amid furious battles involving TIE fighters, the Falcon and other spaceships, Force-wielding protagonist Rey (Daisy Ridley) swings a mean lightsaber. As in the previous trailer, she states, “I need someone to show me my place in all this.” And Jedi Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), whether in the same scene or different, tells someone, “This is not going to go the way you think.”

First Order commander Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Gen. Leia Organa (the late Carrie Fisher, in her next-to-last screen role) and Rey’s comrades Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac) and Chewbecca (Peter Mayhew) appear briefly as well, as does a line of the AT-AT (All Terrain Armored Transport) walkers made famous by 1980’s “The Empire Strikes Back.”

The promo on YouTube had received more than 1.15 million views before 11 a.m. Thursday.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” written and directed by Rian Johnson, is scheduled for release Dec. 15. Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro also star.