"Star Wars" fans will be out in full force in Westbury on Dec. 17.

As a warmup for the Dec. 20 release "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," NYCB Theatre at Westbury is hosting a trivia night geared specifically toward the latest trilogy in the film franchise. While there may be a smattering of questions about Episode I-VI, the bulk of the night will be devoted to the two most recent entries — "The Last Jedi" (2017) and "The Force Awakens" (2015).

The first-, second- and third-place teams will win prizes including concert tickets, tickets to "The Rise of Skywalker" and more. The event starts at 7:15 p.m. in the theater's Lounge 960. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at universe.com (seating is limited, so arrive early). Food and drinks will be available at the 21-and-older event.

NYCB Theatre began doing trivia nights in February, typically the last Tuesday of the month. The themes from past nights have included "The Office," "Friends," "Gilmore Girls," Marvel movies, "Game of Thrones" … yada, yada, yada, and "Seinfeld."