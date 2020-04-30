Virtual Star Wars convention set for May 4

Reedpop, the exhibitions company behind Star Wars Celebration and other pop-culture conventions, will host a virtual Star Wars con May 4-5, incorporating the date fans commemorate as Star Wars Day with the catchphrase "May the Fourth Be With You.

The Hollywood Reporter said Wednesday that An Online Revelry: May the 4th Be With You and Revenge of the 5th will take place on the Twitter and Facebook platforms of Reedpop properties including New York Comic Con, BookCon, C2E2, Emerald City Comic Con and Florida SuperCon.

The schedule includes Q&As with "Stars Wars" novelists and with voice actresses Ashley Eckstein and Vanessa Marshall; a roundtable with "Star Wars" comics writers Kieron Gillen, Jody Houser, Greg Pak and Charles Soule; and live tweeting to the movies themselves and episodes of the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," which will stream on the subscription site Disney Plus.

Additionally, there will be trivia quizzes and prizes, a children's book reading by the "Star Wars" cosplay organization the 501st Legion, and an online science-fiction role-playing game "Scum & Villainy."

Reedpop representatives did not respond to Newsday requests for comment and further information.