Steve McQueen sets 3 premieres at New York Film Festival

Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen will premiere three new

Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen will premiere three new movies at this year's New York Film Festival. Credit: Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Three original films by Oscar winner Steve McQueen will debut at the New York Film Festival this year, organizers said Monday. The “12 Years a Slave” director will get the opening night slot for the 1980s-set music romance “Lovers Rock” in addition to two other premieres for films in his anthology series.

McQueen’s “Small Axe” anthology comprises five films telling stories about London’s West Indian community from the 1960s to the mid-1980s.

The other two films premiering are “Mangrove,” with “Black Panther” actor Letitia Wright, which tells the true story of a group of Black activists called the Mangrove 9 who clashed with police in the 1970s and “Red, White and Blue,” another true story about a man, Leroy Logan, who joins the police to try to inspire change from within. John Boyega stars.

The five films will premiere later this year on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and on BBC One.

Dates haven't been set for the 58th edition of the New York Film Festival because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but organizers say that specifics will be announced in the coming weeks. 

