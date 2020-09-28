TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Evening
SEARCH
68° Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

Starry cast set for Steven Soderbergh's 'No Sudden Move'

Steven Soderbergh's "No Sudden Move" will take place

Steven Soderbergh's "No Sudden Move" will take place in Chicago in 1955. Credit: Getty Images for Tribeca TV Festival / Roy Rochlin

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh has lined up a starry cast including Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, Jon Hamm and Ray Liotta for "No Sudden Move," a crime drama to be made under his deal with streaming service HBO Max.

The movie, being co-produced with Warner Bros., centers around a group of small-time hoods in 1955 Detroit who attempt to steal what they think is a simple document. Naturally, their plan doesn't go smoothly and they soon find themselves running afoul of the law. The movie, which also stars Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz and Julia Fox, will also deal with racial tensions in the city.

Production began Monday in Detroit, where the cast and crew will operate under strict COVID-19 safety protocols, according to producers.

This isn't the first time Soderbergh has filmed in Detroit. His 1998 crime caper "Out of Sight," starring George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez, also was made in the Motor City.

"The last time I shot a movie in Detroit with a great script and a great cast things worked out really well," Soderbergh, 57, said in a statement, "so I'm very excited behind my mask right now."

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

Bill Maher's series "Real Time" has been renewed 'Real Time With Bill Maher' renewed for 2 more seasons
Julia Louis-Dreyfus will reprise her role as Selina Julia Louis-Dreyfus announces 'Veep' reunion
Jeff Daniels as James Comey in "The Comey 'The Comey Rule': Miniseries lacks shades of gray
Jim Parsons, left, Robin De Jesus, Michael Benjamin 'The Boys in the Band': Gay drama stlll resonates
Cast members Brian Quinn, left, Joe Gatto, Sal 'Impractical Jokers' comedian Murray married
Neal and James Crist, twin brothers from Rockville LI twins' TikTok video to air on CBS reality show
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search