Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh has lined up a starry cast including Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, Jon Hamm and Ray Liotta for "No Sudden Move," a crime drama to be made under his deal with streaming service HBO Max.

The movie, being co-produced with Warner Bros., centers around a group of small-time hoods in 1955 Detroit who attempt to steal what they think is a simple document. Naturally, their plan doesn't go smoothly and they soon find themselves running afoul of the law. The movie, which also stars Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz and Julia Fox, will also deal with racial tensions in the city.

Production began Monday in Detroit, where the cast and crew will operate under strict COVID-19 safety protocols, according to producers.

This isn't the first time Soderbergh has filmed in Detroit. His 1998 crime caper "Out of Sight," starring George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez, also was made in the Motor City.

"The last time I shot a movie in Detroit with a great script and a great cast things worked out really well," Soderbergh, 57, said in a statement, "so I'm very excited behind my mask right now."