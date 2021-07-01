Oscars invite Steven Yeun, Issa Rae, others to join Academy

Steven Yeun, Issa Rae, Nathan Lane, Robert Pattinson, Janet Jackson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Laverne Cox are among the artists being invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The organization that puts on the Oscars said Thursday that 395 film industry professionals, 46% of whom are women and 39% from an underrepresented group, have been invited to join the 2021 class. If they accept, which most do, they will have voting privileges at next year’s Oscars.

New invitees from this year’s Oscar nominees include Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"), Andra Day ("The United States vs. Billie Holiday") and Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal"), as well winners like "Minari’s" Youn Yuh-jung, "Mank" cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt, singer-songwriter H.E.R. and "Promising Young Woman" writer Emerald Fennell.

Fennell was also invited to the director’s branch alongside fellow 2021 nominee Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari"). Those invited in multiple branches must decide which they want to join.

Other acting invitees include Carrie Coon ("The Nest"), Kingsley Ben-Adir ("One Night in Miami..."), Henry Golding ("Crazy Rich Asians), Clea DuVall ("Zodiac"), Hugh Bonneville ("Paddington 2"), Stephen Root ("Office Space"), Eiza González ("Baby Driver") and Jonathan Majors ("Da 5 Bloods").