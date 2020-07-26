TODAY'S PAPER
Stony Brook Film Festival sets virtual lineup

Stony Brook Film Festival featured film

Stony Brook Film Festival featured film "Dream Factory"starring Emilia Schule and  Dennis Mojen. Credit: Tobis Film/Jen Koch

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Print

The 25th annual Stony Brook Film Festival will go virtual this year, making its lineup of 24 features and shorts available for home viewing.

The festival, which traditionally takes place in July, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now run Sept. 10 through Dec. 25. Screenings will be offered as a double-feature — one feature and one short — which can be rented each Thursday for a 24-hour period. Viewers will be able to purchase single tickets for $6 or all-festival passes for $60. Pass holders will be given a longer, 72-hour rental time, plus access to extended filmmaker interviews.

“These thought-provoking, powerful, moving, and exciting films have been chosen exclusively for our audience,” festival organizers said in a news release, “and cannot be seen anywhere else.”

Festival titles include the opening-night film, “Dreamfactory,” about a movie extra who falls for a dancer while living in Cold War Berlin; “The Art of Waiting,” a comedy-drama in which an Israeli couple undergoes fertility treatments; and “A Billion Dollar Power Station,” a documentary on Tony Bongiovi’s famous recording studio in Manhattan. Several shorts were made by Long Island natives or current residents, including “Waterproof,” Mae Mougin’s documentary about a family of lifeguards in East Hampton.

For tickets and information, go to stonybrookfilmfestival.com.

