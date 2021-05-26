Passes are now on sale for the upcoming Stony Brook Film Festival, which will take place this summer as a live, in-person event.

"We are coming out of Covid blazing," said festival founder Alan Inkles.

The festival, which was held online last summer due to the pandemic, will return to its traditional home at Stony Brook University’s Staller Center from July 22 to 31. The lineup will include 35 films and live appearances from filmmakers. A virtual edition of the festival, available Aug. 5 through 30, will include access to all films along with pre-recorded interviews with filmmakers. Passes for the live festival are $125 or $250; passes for the virtual edition are $85.

The opening night film is "The 5th Man," a documentary on Paul Limmer, a former track coach at Bellmore's Mepham High School. During his 50-year career there, Limmer racked up hundreds of wins, though director Trey Nelson focuses more on the many former athletes who credit their coach with changing their lives. The film will be preceded by "Feeling Through," an Oscar-nominated short featuring deafblind actor Robert Tarango of Selden.

The festival’s full schedule will be announced June 9. For tickets and information, go to stonybrookfilmfestival.com.