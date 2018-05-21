Brian Cox will attend the Stony Brook Film Festival in July for the U.S. premiere of his new film “The Etruscan Smile.”

A German production starring Cox as an ailing Scotsman who leaves the Hebrides Islands to move in with his son in San Francisco, “The Etruscan Smile” marks Cox’s second visit to the festival. He attended in 2016 with his film “The Carer” and received the fest’s Career Achievement Award.

“The Etruscan Smile” is one of 20 feature films showing at the 23rd edition of the festival, which will be held July 19-28 at the Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook University. As has been the trend over the past several years, the festival skews toward international productions and often brings out cast and crew for screenings. The opening night film, “Shelter,” features the Israeli actress Neta Riskin as a Mossad agent who bonds with a Lebanese informant (Iran’s Goshifteh Farahani); the closing night film, “Aurora Borealis: Northern Lights,” is a Hungarian production about a woman who uncovers secrets about her mother’s life during the Soviet occupation.

The rare American independent title at the festival, “Dean Darling,” comes from a local filmmaker, Colodero Carucci, of Smithtown. The story of a young man facing an uncertain future after his parents are killed in a car accident, “Dean Darling” was filmed mostly in Carucci's hometown with local actors and crew. “Dean Darling” holds its world premiere at the festival July 21.

Early bird passes for all films at the festival, priced at $80, go on sale May 28. Single tickets, priced at $12, go on sale July 2. For more information call (631) 632-2787 or go to stonybrookfilmfestival.com.