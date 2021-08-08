Moviegoing, once expected to be closer to semi-normal levels by now, continues to be battered by the pandemic and in-home streaming. The latest casualty: James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad," a critically acclaimed, carnage-ridden would-be smash that disappointed with $26.5 million in estimated ticket sales.

The Warner Bros. film, which was released simultaneously on HBO Max, could claim one pandemic record: the top R-rated opening. But "The Suicide Squad," featuring the "Guardians of the Galaxy" director's first DC Comics film, had seemed poised to be a bigger hit — and might have been if the delta variant wasn't keeping a lot of moviegoers home.

Jeff Goldstein, distribution chief for Warner Bros., acknowledged the recovery is taking longer than anyone hoped.

"We always knew the ramp-up would be two steps forward and one step back," Goldstein said. "But when we're living it, it's not great."

As recently as a month ago, the outlook for movie theaters was brightening. Marvel's "Black Widow" set a pandemic-best mark with an $80 million domestic debut. Now, that movie's hybrid release is the focus of a bitter legal battle between star Scarlett Johansson and The Walt Disney Co. that has larger ramifications for the economics of big-budget movies in the streaming era.

More importantly, COVID-19 cases in the United States have since rocketed — from a few thousand daily infections to more than 100,000. That has led some to curtail indoor activities and some states to consider changing regulations. New York is planning to make vaccination a requirement for indoor dining and other venues, including movie theaters.

"I think avid moviegoers have returned to theaters, and they show up first night and through the weekend," Goldstein said. "But what we're not seeing is the casual moviegoers — those who were interested and would have gone in a pre-pandemic context. Right now, they're not quite there."

The result for "The Suicide Squad" — strong reviews, underwhelming opening — is a kind of inverse to 2016's "Suicide Squad," which was lambasted by critics but also made a lot of money. The film, directed by David Ayer (who has since called the film "not my cut"), opened with $133.7 million in the United States and Canada, eventually grossing $745 million worldwide. In part because of fan backlash to DC titles like "The Suicide Squad," Gunn was brought in to set a more irreverent tone.

Gunn's movie, a sequel-reboot that returns some cast members but not others, drew good reviews (92% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes), already has a series spinoff starring John Cena upcoming and was largely endorsed by moviegoers with a B+ CinemaScore. The film stars Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis and Joel Kinnaman. Not back: Will Smith or Jared Leto.

"The Suicide Squad" cost about $185 million to make. Warner didn't release any streaming or subscription data related to the "The Suicide Squad."

Last week's top film, Disney's even pricier "Jungle Cruise," also opened softer than expected, collecting $34 million in the United States and Canada against a reported budget of $200 million. While most titles this year have fallen fast after release, "Jungle Cruise" held reasonably well, dropping 55% in its second week with $15.7 million. Globally, it has totaled $122 million. That doesn't include the $30 million Disney said "Jungle Cruise" made in its first weekend in "early access" purchases on Disney+. (Disney didn't share updated streaming revenue in the movie's second week.)



