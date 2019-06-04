This year’s SummerDocs series, presented by the Hamptons International Film Festival, has announced a full lineup of three films that have been earning acclaim and raising eyebrows on the festival circuit.

“Maiden,” the story of an all-female yachting crew who crashed the male-dominated Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989, screens June 29. “Cold Case Hammarskjöld,” the incredible but seemingly true story of a conspiracy that involved the possible murder of former United Nations Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld (in a 1961 plane crash) and, perhaps, thousands of others, plays July 20. “Circus of Books,” the story of Karen and Barry Mason, the married couple who for 35 years ran one of America’s most famous gay porn shops -- and raised three children on the proceeds — screens Aug. 24.

All screenings take place at 7 p.m. at Guild Hall in East Hampton and include live interviews with the directors conducted by festival co-chair Alec Baldwin and programmer David Nugent. For tickets and more information go to hamptonsfilmfest.org.