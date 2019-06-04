TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Evening
SEARCH
67° Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

Hamptons' SummerDocs series features three buzzed-about films

A scene from "Cold Case Hammerskjöld," playing at

A scene from "Cold Case Hammerskjöld," playing at the SummerDocs series. Photo Credit: Magnolia Pictures

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Print

This year’s SummerDocs series, presented by the Hamptons International Film Festival, has announced a full lineup of three films that have been earning acclaim and raising eyebrows on the festival circuit.

“Maiden,” the story of an all-female yachting crew who crashed the male-dominated Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989, screens June 29. “Cold Case Hammarskjöld,” the incredible but seemingly true story of a conspiracy that involved the possible murder of former United Nations Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld (in a 1961 plane crash) and, perhaps, thousands of others, plays July 20. “Circus of Books,” the story of Karen and Barry Mason, the married couple who for 35 years ran one of America’s most famous gay porn shops -- and raised three children on the proceeds — screens Aug. 24.

All screenings take place at 7 p.m. at Guild Hall in East Hampton and include live interviews with the directors conducted by festival co-chair Alec Baldwin and programmer David Nugent. For tickets and more information go to hamptonsfilmfest.org.

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Two Long Island couples guested on Bravo's "Below Two LI couples guest on 'Below Deck Mediterranean'
HBO's "The Cold Blue" debuts on Thursday, the 'The Cold Blue': Superb tribute to powerful World War II film
James Gandolfini appears in scene from HBO's "The 'Sopranos' home goes up for sale in New Jersey
Season 3 of "The Handmaid's Tale" is driven Review: 'Handmaid's Tale' season 3 not so grim
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi attends the MTV Video Music Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi gives birth to 3rd child
Storm Reid as Lisa and Jharrel Jerome as Review: Central Park Five Netflix series a tough watch
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search