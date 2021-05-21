Summer movie preview: 30 great films to watch

Yes, Virginia, there will be a summer movie season this year.

It won't be quite what it was before the pandemic, when one blockbuster after another jockeyed for space on a crowded calendar. But with vaccines widely available, mask mandates loosening and restrictions on businesses being lifted, normalcy is hovering into view. Unless there’s another crisis, long-delayed tentpoles such as Universal’s "F9" (June 25) and Disney-Marvel’s "Black Widow" (July 9) will finally arrive in cinemas.

But will audiences venture out to see them? Jitters over COVID-19 protocols – are masks still required? Are theaters well-ventilated? – may lead folks to play it safe and stay at home. After all, thanks to a series of complicated business deals, much of what’s playing on the big screen can also be seen on small screens. Warner Bros. is making all its theatrical releases this year available on HBO Max, while Disney is putting several big theatrical titles on its own Disney+ platform. As for streaming services, which thrived last year by feeding content to a captive audience, they’re not about to let up now. Netflix, for instance, has a massive slate of 70 films this year.

All of which has changed – at least temporarily -- our definition of what "summer movie season" means. Whether in theaters, on demand, digital or some combination, here are 29 big movies coming this summer.

CRUELLA (May 28, theaters and Disney+ with Premiere Access)

Before she became the skunk-haired villain of "101 Dalmatians," she was Estella (Emma Stone), a budding clothing designer in 1970s London. Emma Thompson plays the ruthless fashionista Baroness von Hellman. Craig Gillespie, of "I, Tonya," directs.

A QUIET PLACE PART II

(May 28, theaters) John Krasinski returns as writer-director of this sequel to his 2018 horror hit about monsters who hunt by sound. With Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy.

THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT (June 4, theaters and HBO Max) The horror franchise continues with Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The story hinges on a murder suspect who claims demonic possession as his defense.

SPIRIT UNTAMED (June 4, theaters) An animated adventure about a city girl transplanted to a small town who makes an unlikely new friend -- a Mustang named Spirit. The voice cast includes Isabela Merced and Julianne Moore.

IN THE HEIGHTS (June 11, theaters and HBO Max)

Director Jon M. Chu ("Crazy Rich Asians") adapts the Broadway musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton"). It’s an ode to the multicultural Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights. With Anthony Ramos and Leslie Grace.

THE HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD (June 16, theaters) In this sequel, the bloody buddy team of Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds takes on a new addition: Salma Hayek as a wily con artist.

FATHERHOOD (June 18, Netflix) Kevin Hart is a widower struggling to raise a child on his own. Paul Weitz ("About a Boy") directs.

LUCA (June 18, Disney+)

Pixar’s latest follows two boys in the Italian Riviera who have a secret: They are sea monsters. With the voices of Jacob Tremblay, Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan.

PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY (June 18, theaters) The sequel to the 2018 computer-animated film finds the furry hero of the Beatrix Potter tales making more mischief. With the voices of James Corden, Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson.

RITA MORENO: JUST A GIRL WHO DECIDED TO GO FOR IT (June 18, theaters) A documentary about the Puerto Rican-born farm girl, raised in Valley Stream, who became the first Latina actress to win an Oscar, for her role as Anita in "West Side Story."

F9 (June 25, theaters)

In the tenth "Fast and Furious" film, race car driver Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) meets his match in a new villain: His brother, Jakob (John Cena). Justin Lin, who directed installments three through six, returns.

ZOLA (June 30, theaters) A Detroit waitress (Taylour Paige) and her new friend (Riley Keough) head to Florida for a weekend that goes from wild to weird. Based on a series of tweets by A’Ziah-Monae "Zola" King.

THE FOREVER PURGE (July 2, theaters) Remember that once-a-year murder spree that takes place in a dystopian America? Some people want it to go ‘round the clock. This is the fifth and supposedly final film in the allegorical horror franchise. With Ana de la Reguera.

SUMMER OF SOUL (July 2, theaters and Hulu)

Questlove, drummer for The Roots, makes his filmmaking debut with a documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, featuring Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, B.B. King, The 5th Dimension and others.

THE TOMORROW WAR (July 2, Prime Video) A group of soldiers and civilians must travel into the year 2051 to save humanity. With Chris Pratt, J.K. Simmons and Betty Gilpin.

BLACK WIDOW (July 9, theaters and Disney+ with Premiere Access)

The spy-turned-superhero Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) is drawn into a conspiracy that dredges up her shadowy past. With Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz.

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY (July 16, theaters and HBO Max)

LeBron James plays himself in a live/animation hybrid about a basketball team featuring Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and other Looney Tunes regulars. It’s a sequel to the 1996 film. Malcolm D. Lee ("Girls Trip") directs.

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA (July 23, theaters) Adam Sandler is out as the voice of the friendly vampire Drac, replaced by Brian Hull. The plot concerns a strange invention that turns humans into monsters.

OLD (July 23, theaters) M. Night Shyamalan’s latest is about a family vacationing on a tropical beach that mysteriously ages them at a frightening pace. With Gael Garcia Bernal and Vicky Krieps.

SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS (July 23, theaters) The dormant G.I. Joe franchise reawakens with Henry Golding ("Crazy Rich Asians") in the lead. He plays a loner who joins an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage.

JUNGLE CRUISE (July 30, theaters and Disney+ with Premiere Access)

A researcher (Emily Blunt) hires a skipper (Dwayne Johnson) to pilot her through the Amazon in search of a miracle plant. Based on Disney’s much-loved park ride.

STILLWATER (July 30, theaters) An oil rig worker (Matt Damon) travels to France on a mission to exonerate his daughter for murder. With Abigail Breslin. Tom McCarthy (the Oscar-winning "Spotlight") co-wrote and directed.

THE SUICIDE SQUAD (Aug. 6, theaters and HBO Max)

Several incarcerated super-villains accept a deadly mission in exchange for their freedom. James Gunn’s follow-up to Zack Snyder’s "Suicide Squad" (2016) features Margot Robbie, John Cena, Pete Davidson and Viola Davis.

FREE GUY (Aug. 13, theaters) Ryan Reynolds plays a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background character in a massive video game. With Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery and Taika Waititi.

RESPECT (Aug. 13, theaters)

Jennifer Hudson plays the soul-gospel legend Aretha Franklin in this biopic, which also features Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald and Marc Maron.

CODA (Aug. 13, Apple TV+) Seventeen-year-old Ruby, a child of deaf adults — a CODA — must choose between her family and a love of music. This Sundance hit sold to Apple for a reported $25 million, a festival record. With Emilia Jones and Marlee Matlin.

THE PROTÉGÉ (Aug. 20, theaters) A woman (Maggie Q) who was rescued as a child by an assassin (Samuel L. Jackson) vows to hunt down his killers. With Michael Keaton.

REMINISCENCE (Aug. 20, theaters and HBO Max) Hugh Jackman is Nick Bannister, a "private investigator of the mind" who helps people access lost memories; Rebecca Ferguson is a new client who goes missing. Written and directed by Lisa Joy, of HBO’s "Westworld."

THE BEATLES: GET BACK (Aug. 27, theaters) Director Peter Jackson compiles over 60 hours of unseen footage from filming of the 1970 Beatles documentary "Let it Be," including the entirety of the band’s famous final rooftop performance. Edited by Jabez Olssen ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story").

CANDYMAN (Aug. 27, theaters) A couple’s new luxury condo turns out to be the former site of a haunted public housing project. Jordan Peele ("Get Out") co-wrote the screenplay, which builds on the 1992 film of the same name. With Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.