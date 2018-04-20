‘Avengers,’ ‘Solo,’ ‘Incredibles 2’ top this summer’s lineup

Spring has barely arrived, but the summer movie season is about to begin.

In April? That’s right — the Disney-Marvel machine virtually shifted the solstice when it bumped its surefire blockbuster “Avengers: Infinity War” to April 27, up from May 4. After that comes the Fox-Marvel sequel “Deadpool 2,” which should offer some R-rated counterprogramming for superhero fans. From there, it’s going to be Disney, Disney, Disney, with three rapid-fire releases: The long-awaited Han Solo prequel, “Solo: A Star Wars Story”; Pixar’s “Incredibles 2,” a sequel to the beloved original from 2004; and another Marvel sequel, “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” Just for good measure, there’s also “Disney’s Christopher Robin,” an update of the studio’s classic Pooh property.

There’ll be plenty of other titles in theaters, too (though they’ll have to work to compete). “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” will attempt to piggyback on the $1 billion success of the 2015 reboot; Tom Cruise returns in “Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” the sixth installment in the dependably successful franchise; and the rom-com “Crazy Rich Asians,” adapted from Kevin Kwan’s hit novel, arrives late in the summer.

Here are some highlights of this fast-approaching summer:

April 27

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR As if the Avengers weren’t already a supergroup, they’re now joined by Spider-Man, Dr. Strange and the Guardians of the Galaxy. The villain this time is Thanos, played by Josh Brolin.

May 4

OVERBOARD When a wealthy playboy (Eugenio Derbez) develops amnesia, his ill-treated housecleaner (Anna Faris) pretends to be his wife. It’s a remake of the 1987 rom-com that starred Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

TULLY An exhausted mother of three (Charlize Theron) turns to an energetic young night nanny for help. Directed by Jason Reitman and written by Diablo Cody, of “Juno” and “Young Adult.”

May 11

BREAKING IN A mother (Gabrielle Union) must rescue her two children from a kidnapper in an impenetrable house.

LIFE OF THE PARTY A newly-dumped housewife (Melissa McCarthy) decides to go to college — the same one attended by her daughter (Molly Gordon). Written by McCarthy with her husband, Ben Falcone, who directs.

May 18

BOOK CLUB Four older women read “50 Shades of Grey” and become inspired to rekindle their love lives. With Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen.

DEADPOOL 2 Ryan Reynolds is back as Marvel’s family-unfriendly anti-hero, Wade Wilson, this time fighting a time-traveling villain named Cable (Josh Brolin).

SHOW DOGS A detective (Will Arnett) and his canine partner (the voice of Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) must go undercover at a famous dog show to crack a case.

THAT SUMMER Another perspective on East Hampton’s legendary Beale women, seen in long-lost footage taken before the famous Maysles brothers documentary “Grey Gardens.”

May 25

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY The back story of a young space-cowboy named Han Solo, played by relative newcomer Alden Ehrenreich. Directed by Ron Howard.

June 1

ADRIFT A young couple (Sam Claflin and Shailene Woodley) struggle to survive on a boat battered by a massive storm. Based on a true story.

June 8

OCEAN’S 8 A female spinoff from “Ocean’s 11,” with Sandra Bullock as the leader of a jewelry-heist crew played by Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina and others.

WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR? A portrait of Fred Rogers, the Presbyterian minister whose television show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” shaped generations of children for nearly 40 years. Directed by Morgan Neville (“20 Feet from Stardom”).

June 15

INCREDIBLES 2 Nearly 15 years after “The Incredibles,” we find Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) playing Mr. Mom while Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) saves the world. Brad Bird returns to write and direct.

SUPER FLY The 1972 Blaxploitation classic “Superfly,” about a cocaine dealer trying to exit the business, gets a modern update from music-video veteran Director X. With Trevor Jackson and Jason Mitchell.

TAG Five friends who have been playing a continuous game of tag refuse to stop — even into their 40s. With Jeremy Renner, Hannibal Burress and Jon Hamm. Based on a true story.

June 22

JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM The second film in the rebooted series brings back Chris Pratt as Navy vet Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard as theme park honcho Claire Dearing. The new director is J.A. Bayona, known for his 2007 horror film “The Orphanage.”

June 29

SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLDADO A sequel to the 2015 crime-drama “Sicario,” with Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro returning as strange bedfellows in the war against drug cartels. Directed by Stefano Sollima.

THREE IDENTICAL STRANGERS A documentary on three young men who meet for the first time and discover they were triplets separated upon their birth at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

July 6

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly play the title roles in this sequel to 2015’s freewheeling Marvel entry “Ant-Man.” Peyton Reed returns to direct.

SORRY TO BOTHER YOU A black telemarketer (Lakeith Stanfield) uses his “white voice” to climb the ladder of success. With Tessa Thompson, Armie Hammer and Danny Glover.

WHITNEY Oscar-winning documentarian Kevin Macdonald (“One Day in September”) focuses on Whitney Houston, the dazzling pop-soul singer who died of drug-related causes at the age of 48.

July 13

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION In this animated threequel, Drac (Adam Sandler) takes a luxury cruise with his family. With new addition Kathryn Hahn.

SKYSCRAPER A former FBI agent (Dwayne Johnson) must rescue his family from a burning building, even though he’s been framed for setting it ablaze.

DON’T WORRY HE WON’T GET FAR ON FOOT The story of John Callahan (Joaquin Phoenix), a quadriplegic who launched a successful — but controversial — career as a cartoonist. Directed by Gus Van Sant.

July 20

THE EQUALIZER 2 Denzel Washington returns as Robert McCall, a retired CIA man who knows how to even just about any odds. Directed by Antoine Fuqua.

MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN Ten years after the ABBA movie-musical “Mamma Mia!,” the original cast returns. With Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried and new addition Cher.

July 27

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — FALLOUT Tom Cruise returns as agent Ethan Hunt for this sixth “M:I” film, but the bigger news may be Michelle Monaghan’s appearance as his not-dead wife, Julia Meade. Directed and co-written by Christopher McQuarrie.

TEEN TITANS GO! TO THE MOVIES Cartoon Network’s recently rebooted series, about young superheroes who are also roommates, is now a feature film with the voices of Will Arnett and Kristen Bell.

Aug. 3

THE DARKEST MINDS When teenagers mysteriously develop superpowers, they find themselves persecuted by adults — and forced to fight back. With Amandla Stenberg and Mandy Moore.

DISNEY’S CHRISTOPHER ROBIN The son of A.A. Milne, now grown and played by Ewan McGregor, re-connects with his childhood friends Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore and the gang.

Aug. 10

BLACKkKLANSMAN In the 1970s, an African-American police officer (John David Washington), goes undercover as a member of the Ku Klux Klan. Based on a true story. With Adam Driver and Topher Grace. Directed by Spike Lee.

THE MEG Rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) must help save an undersea research crew from a prehistoric Megalodon. With Li Bingbing, Ruby Rose and Rainn Wilson.

Aug. 17

CRAZY RICH ASIANS New Yorker Rachel (Constance Wu) discovers that her boyfriend, Nick (Henry Golding), is actually one of the wealthiest bachelors in his native Singapore. Based on Kevin Kwan’s novel.

THE HAPPYTIME MURDERS Set in the underbelly of Los Angeles where humans and puppets coexist, two team up to track down a serial murderer. With Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph and Joel McHale.

Aug. 31

KIN A sci-fi thriller about a recently released con (Jack Reynor), a vengeful criminal (James Franco) and a weapon of mysterious power. Also with Zoe Kravitz and Carrie Coon.