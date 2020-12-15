TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
37° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

Sundance Film Festival unveils slate for 1st virtual edition

Ruth Negga, left, and Tessa Thompson star in

Ruth Negga, left, and Tessa Thompson star in "Passing." The film, a directorial debut by Rebecca Hall, will premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.  Credit: Sundance Film Festival via AP

By The Associated Press
Print

A Questlove-directed documentary about the other major music event of the summer of 1969 and documentaries about the creators of Sesame Street and the coronavirus pandemic in China are among the 72 feature films debuting at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Organizers on Tuesday unveiled a robust and diverse slate for the festival, which will be largely virtual due to the pandemic.

The festival will kick off on Jan. 28 with the premieres of Nanfu Wang’s documentary about propaganda and COVID-19 in China, "In the Same Breath," and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson’s "Summer of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" about the forgotten 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which celebrated Black music and culture and attracted over 300,000 people.

"It’s an incredible debut from a first-time director, a vitally important historical document and it’s a kind of reclaiming of history to reframe the present," said Tabitha Jackson, the director of the festival.

Opening night will also see the premiere of Sian Heder’s film "CODA," about the hearing child of deaf parents co-starring Marlee Matlin.

In addition to "CODA," the U.S. Dramatic Competition section will feature films with Tiffany Haddish and Jerrod Carmichael and "Passing," about two light-skinned Black women (Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson) who choose to live on opposite sides of the color line in 1929 New York. Based on a novella by Nella Larsen, "Passing" is the directorial debut of actor Rebecca Hall.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Firefighters from the West Islip Firehouse and Benjamin LI firehouse gets holiday makeover on Netflix show
Thaddeus J. Mixson as Fahmarr and Jay Reeves 'Safety': Better than average inspirational sports movie
Jennifer Lopez will perform on ABC's "New Year's J. Lo, Billy Porter to perform at 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Sharon Osbourne arrives for the 71st Emmy Sharon Osbourne recovering from COVID-19
Interior designer Ben Bradley, a.k.a. Mr. Christmas, helped Netflix's 'Mr. Christmas' helps out LI firehouse
Northport's Edie Falco is among eight "Sopranos" 'Sopranos' cast to reunite for virtual fundraiser
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search