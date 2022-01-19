The Sundance Film Festival is back and online once more

The lights might be dim at the Eccles Theater and Park City's Main Street will have fewer cinephiles packing the snowy sidewalks when the Sundance Film Festival begins its 44th edition Thursday night. But if 2021 proved anything, it's that the world's premier independent film festival is more than its ski town locale.

This year Sundance is back online and armed with nine days of high profile documentaries about everyone from Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and Princess Diana to Lucille Ball and Bill Cosby; buzzy first films from knowns and unknowns; virtual gatherings; and filmmaker Q&As. The festival had planned to return to the mountains this year, but two weeks before thousands were set to gather in Park City, Utah, organizers decided to pivot instead of canceling or postponing, as many have done amid the omicron surge.

The experience of 2021 taught the programmers that not only could they run a successful festival online, but that films could still break through even when filmmakers, audiences, buyers, sellers and press weren’t all in the same physical place. Several films that premiered last year are in the awards conversation (from "Summer of Soul" to "Passing"). The festival also boasted a record acquisition too (Apple TV+ paid $25 million for the heartwarming " CODA "). The price was at least partially fueled by streamers needing fresh entertainment — a demand that has only intensified during the pandemic.

And this year the festival’s programming is as robust as ever, with dozens of conversation-starting films.

Opening night selections Thursday include " Emergency," a darkly comedic look at issues like race and assault, as well as Eva Longoria’s documentary " La Guerra Civil," about Oscar De La Hoya and Julio César Chávez's 1996 fight and the questions of identity it raised for many Mexican Americans.

For some, it’s a chance to get buzz before release. The Ye docuseries "jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy" is debuting at the festival before Part 1 hits Netflix on Feb. 16 (with the other two parts coming over the next two weeks). The festival will also host the premiere of W. Kamau Bell’s "We Need to Talk About Cosby," which will be on Showtime later, and the first part of "Phoenix Rising," about Evan Rachel Wood’s journey to naming her alleged abuser, Marilyn Manson, before its HBO launch.