Sundance Film Fest unveils lineup for hybrid 2022 edition

The Sundance Film Festival is returning to the Utah mountains in January armed with documentaries about Bill Cosby, Princess Diana, Kanye West and Lucille Ball and the directorial debuts of Eva Longoria, Tig Notaro and Jesse Eisenberg.

Festival organizers unveiled the lineup for the 2022 edition on Thursday, which includes 82 feature-length films culled from over 3,700 submissions.

"This year’s program reflects the unsettling and uncertain times we’ve been living in for the past year and a half," said Kim Yutani, Sundance’s director of programming.

As in years past, the festival boasts a robust documentary lineup, including "We Need to Talk About Cosby," in which director W. Kamau Bell attempts to examine the art and artist question as it applies to the actor/comedian, who spent time in prison before his sexual assault conviction was overturned.

Festival director Tabitha Jackson says the Cosby doc is, "A real cultural analysis of what happened."

"Lucy and Desi," which marks Amy Poehler’s documentary debut, and "The Princess" from director Ed Perkins are also in the lineup.

Directors Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah also have "jeen-yus: A Kanye Trilogy," chronicling 21 years of Kanye West with never-before-seen footage, and Kathryn Ferguson charts the career of Sinéad O’Connor in "Nothing Compares."

There are some notable debuts, like "AM I OK?" a film about female friends directed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne and starring Dakota Johnson and Sonoya Mizuno. Eva Longoria directs a documentary about the rivalry between boxers Oscar De La Hoya and Julio César Chávez, and Jesse Eisenberg has "When You Finish Saving the World," starring Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard as mother and son. "Carol" screenwriter Phyllis Nagy has also written and directed "Call Jane," about abortions in the late 1960s. It stars Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver.

The festival will run from Jan 20 through Jan 30.