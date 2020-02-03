'Minari,' 'Boys State' win top honors at Sundance

The Korean-American family drama “Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung's tender autobiographical tale about his upbringing in rural Arkansas, won two top honors at the Sundance Film Festival.

Awards for the annual festival for independent film were handed out Saturday night in Park City, Utah. “Minari,” starring Steven Yeun, had arguably been the biggest critical sensation at Sundance, earning raves for the immigrant drama set in 1980s Arkansas. It's produced by Plan B Productions, with Brad Pitt as an executive producer; A24 will release it later this year.

The film snagged the U.S. dramatic grand jury prize and the dramatic audience award, voted on by festival audiences, at Sundance.

The top documentary prize went to Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine's “Boys State,” a portrait of the annual mock-government competition held in Texas with politically ambitious 17-year-old boys.