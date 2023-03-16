James Gunn to direct 'Superman: Legacy,' aiming for 2025

James Gunn is directing and writing a Superman film. “Superman: Legacy,” will be released on July 11, 2025, he and his co-chair and fellow CEO of DC Studios Peter Safran announced Wednesday.

The film, Gunn said, deals with the superhero's journey to make sense of both his aristocratic Kryptonian heritage and his small-town, Midwestern upbringing as Clark Kent.

The legacy of Superman has been somewhat fraught recently. In October, Henry Cavill announced that he would be returning to the role starting with a cameo in “Black Adam." Two months later, though, Cavill was back on social media with the news that he was out.

Gunn and Safran were announced as the new DC leaders just a few days after “Black Adam” opened in October, replacing Walter Hamada, who had headed DC Films for four years. And Cavill as Superman was one of the casualties of the new guard.

“It has been a long road to this point,” Gunn wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “I was offered Superman years ago — I initially said no because I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. … Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in.”

Gunn also said the release date is the same as his late father's birthday.