WHO Sylvester Stallone
THE MOVIE “Creed 2”
THE DEAL The actor will produce and direct the sequel to 2015’s “Creed,” marking the eighth film in the “Rocky” franchise. Stallone made the announcement on Instagram Monday with a photo of himself and actor Michael B. Jordan, who plays the son of boxer Apollo Creed. The caption read: “One more round!” Stallone earned a supporting actor Oscar nod for “Creed,” his first since 1977, when he was nominated for best actor and screenplay for the original “Rocky.”
WHO Will Smith
THE MOVIE “Spies in Disguise”
THE DEAL The actor will lend his voice to an animated film from Blue Sky Studios (“Ice Age”), according to The Hollywood Reporter. He’ll be joined by newly minted Spider-Man Tom Holland for the movie, which is based on Lucas Martell’s comedy-espionage short “Pigeon: Impossible.” The release date is Jan. 18, 2019.
THE MOVIE “I, Tonya”
THE DEAL Craig Gillespie’s comedy-drama starring Margot Robbie as disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding has been selected to screen at the Rome Film Festival, following its Monday night screening at the Hamptons International Film Festival. The movie, which also stars Sebastian Stan and Allison Janney, is one of several high-profile Hollywood features to screen at the Rome festival beginning Oct. 26, including Richard Linklater’s war drama “Last Flag Flying” and Scott Cooper’s Western “Hostiles,” starring Christian Bale.
