By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Taylor Swift is ready for her big-screen close-up.

The Grammy-winning singer plays a role in director David O. Russell's latest film which will also star such heavy hitters as Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana. Production company New Regency has not released the film's title nor plot details.

The movie, which has completed production, is the first from Russell since 2015's "Joy," which starred Jennifer Lawrence as Long Island entrepreneur and Miracle Mop inventor Joy Mangano.

Though her screen appearances have been rare, Swift has appeared in a few other movies, including "Valentine's Day" (2010), "The Giver" (2014) and the 2109 musical "Cats," which was almost universally panned by critics.

Swift's recording career continues to thrive. During the pandemic, she release two successful albums in 2020: "Folklore" and "Evermore."

