TODAY'S PAPER
84° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
84° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' again delays big summer release

In this May 12, 2018, file photo,

 In this May 12, 2018, file photo, director Christopher Nolan poses during a photo call at the 71st international film festival in Cannes, southern France. Credit: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Arthur Mola

By The Associated Press
Print

With reported cases of the coronavirus surging, Warner Bros. on Thursday postponed the release of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” further delaying Hollywood's summer kickoff.

The sci-fi thriller starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson will move from July 31 to Aug. 12, a Wednesday. In a statement, the studio stressed the need for flexibility.

“We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement.

Movie theaters had been pinning their hopes on the film as a major July release that could bring audiences back to theaters.

Warner Bros. had planned to re-release Nolan's 2010 blockbuster “Inception” in early July as a way to lead in to “Tenet." “Inception” will now open on July 31, the studio said.

Movie theater chains had planned the widespread reopening of cinemas partially around the return of new releases like “Tenet” and Disney’s “Mulan.” The latter is currently scheduled for July 24 but it, too, is widely expected to be postponed again.

With reported COVID-19 cases surging in Texas, Arizona, Florida and elsewhere, the earlier plans for a nationwide mid-July cinema restart became uncertain. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York would delay reopening cinemas while it continued to research the safety of indoor, air-conditioned venues.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Humphrey Bogart plays detective Sam Spade in the TCM July highlights: Bogey, Bastille, birthdays
The cast of the sitcom "Scrubs," which ran 'Scrubs' episodes removed because of blackface gags
Weather anchor Sam Champion will co-host the "NYC WABC/7 to air virtual edition of NYC Pride on Sunday
Billy Porter in "The Who of You," 'The Twilight Zone': Season 2 a decent reboot, but too timid
Racers compete in the 2019 "Eco-Challenge" race in Amazon Prime: 'Toughest Race' to debut on Aug. 14
Terry Crews as Lt. Terry Jeffords on NBC's 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' revamping episodes in light of Black Lives Matter
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search