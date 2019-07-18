TODAY'S PAPER
Hamilton, Schwarzenegger tease R-rated 'Terminator' sequel

Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, and Linda Hamilton kiss at

Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, and Linda Hamilton kiss at the "Terminator: Dark Fate" panel at Comic-Con International Thursday in San Diego.  Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
Leave the kids at home, "Terminator: Dark Fate" is getting an R-rating.

Director Tim Miller told the audience at San Diego Comic-Con that the fans demanded it.

To kick off the annual fan convention Thursday, Miller was joined by Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger and other cast members including Mackenzie Davis to promote the film, which hits theaters Nov. 1. The audience cheered for the new action-packed footage.

In reprising her role as Sarah Connor, Hamilton said the character was the same but that time changes everything. Schwarzenegger said he's addicted to the franchise.

James Cameron, who produced "Dark Fate," also appeared via a live broadcast from the set of the "Avatar" sequels. Cameron said Edward Furlong was also returning to play John Connor again.

Comic-Con runs through Sunday.

