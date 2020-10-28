On Election Day, the winning ticket will belong to moviegoers. Showcase Cinemas announced Wednesday that it will present free screenings of the 1995 rom-com "The American President" at 4 and 7 p.m. Tuesday at its Cinema de Lux theaters in Holtsville, Hicksville and Farmingdale.

The film, directed by Rob Reiner and written by Aaron Sorkin, stars Michael Douglas as the commander in chief who falls for an environmental lobbyist (Annette Bening). The cast also includes Michael J. Fox, Martin Sheen, Oceanside's David Paymer and Richard Dreyfuss.

Seating capacity is limited and attendees must wear face masks. To reserve tickets and refreshments and for a list of health safety guidelines, go to showcasecinemas.com.