TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
56° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

Showcase Cinemas to present free Election Day screenings of 'The American President'

Michael Douglas plays the title role in Rob

Michael Douglas plays the title role in Rob Reiner's "The American President." Credit: Columbia Pictures/Everett Collection

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

On Election Day, the winning ticket will belong to moviegoers. Showcase Cinemas announced Wednesday that it will present free screenings of the 1995 rom-com "The American President" at 4 and 7 p.m. Tuesday at its Cinema de Lux theaters in Holtsville, Hicksville and Farmingdale.

The film, directed by Rob Reiner and written by Aaron Sorkin, stars Michael Douglas as the commander in chief who falls for an environmental lobbyist (Annette Bening). The cast also includes Michael J. Fox, Martin Sheen, Oceanside's David Paymer and Richard Dreyfuss.

Seating capacity is limited and attendees must wear face masks. To reserve tickets and refreshments and for a list of health safety guidelines, go to showcasecinemas.com.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" Episode 1903 -- LI teen explains why he chose Team Gwen on 'The Voice'
Dr. Joe Park of Valley Stream attends a LI 'Bachelorette' contestant survives week 3
Carter Rubin, 14, of Shoreham stunned the judges LIer, 14, gives stunning performance on 'The Voice'
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 7, 2019, NY sex cult leader sentenced to 120 years in prison
Kathy Hilton has reportedly joined season 11 of Report: Kathy Hilton joining 'Real Housewives'
Cheryl Burke of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" Head injury doesn't stop Cheryl Burke on 'DWTS'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search