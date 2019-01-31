TODAY'S PAPER
'The Batman' set for 2021 release, star to be determined

Director Matt Reeves appears at the screening of

Director Matt Reeves appears at the screening of the film "War for the Planet of the Apes" in London on June 19, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Joel Ryan

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Who will be inside the suit remains unknown but "The Batman" has a release date.

Warner Bros. on Wednesday announced that Matt Reeves' stand-alone Batman film will hit theaters in June 2021. Ben Affleck was previously set to star in the film following his performances in "Justice League" and "Batman v. Superman," but a new Caped Crusader is to be cast.

Affleck, who was at one point also to direct "The Batman," tweeted that he's excited to see Reeves' vision of the film "come to life."

Warner Bros. also dated the next "Suicide Squad" film, to be written by James Gunn, for 2021. The studio set an adaptation of Stephen King's "The Shining" sequel, "Doctor Sleep," for November this year, and Robert Zemeckis' "The Witches" for October 2020.

