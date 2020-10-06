TODAY'S PAPER
'The Batman,' 'Dune,' more releases pushed back

The release date for "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson, has been pushed back to March 2022. Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / DC Comics

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Director Denis Villeneuve's science-fiction epic "Dune" has joined the ranks of major film releases being postponed from this fall to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warner Bros. announced Monday night that this latest adaptation of the sprawling Frank Herbert novel, starring Timothée Chalamet, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Zendaya and others, has been pushed from Dec. 18 to Oct. 1.

The move displaces the studio's superhero film "The Batman," directed by Rockville Centre native Matt Reeves, from that date to March 4, 2022, which in turn pushes "Minecraft" from then to an unspecified date.

The untitled fourth "Matrix" film has been pushed up, from April 1, 2022, to Dec. 22, 2021. This moves the DC Comics film "Black Adam," starring Dwayne Johnson, from there to an unscheduled date. The DC superhero movie "The Flash" moves from June 3, 2022, to Nov. 4, 2022, pushing its fellow DC film "Shazam 2" from there to June 2, 2023.

The changes come days after Universal Pictures delayed the latest James Bond movie, "No Time to Die," for a second time, from next month to April 2, a year after its original scheduled release date.

