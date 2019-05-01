As an increasing number of films find global audiences, their box office totals just compound. And rankings of these totals are ever changing, as blockbusters both predictable (the "Avengers" franchise) and unexpected ("Frozen") are released.

Here, find the latest ranking of the 50 highest-grossing films, worldwide, of all time, per Box Office Mojo.

1. 'Avatar'

James Cameron's sci-fi fantasy, "Avatar" ($2,787,965,087), starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, was released in 2009.

2. 'Titanic'

James Cameron's film, "Titanic" ($2,186,772,302), starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, was released in 1997.

3. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

J.J. Abrams' sci-fi fantasy, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($2,054,708,260), starring John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Harrison Ford, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac,and Carrie Fisher, was released in 2015.

4. 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War," ($2,003,241,872) the third in the "Avengers" franchise, had the highest-grossing domestic opening weekend of all time after its release on April 27, 2018.

5. 'Jurassic World'

Colin Trevorrow's sci-fi horror, "Jurassic World" ($1,670,400,637), starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Ty Simpkins, was released in 2015.

6. 'Marvel's The Avengers'

Joss Whedon's action/adventure film, "Marvel's The Avengers" ($1,519,557,910), starring Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo, was released in 2012.

7. 'Furious 7'

James Wan's action film, "Furious 7" ($1,516,045,911), starring Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Michelle Rodriguez, was released in 2015.

8. 'Avengers: Age of Ultron'

Joss Whedon's action/adventure film, "Avengers: Age of Ultron" ($1,405,413,868), starring Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth, was released in 2015.

9. 'Black Panther'

Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" ($1,344,966,560), starring Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B. Jordan, was released in 2018.

10. 'Avengers: Endgame'

Marvel's "Avengers: Endgame" ($1,342,689,446), the fourth in the "Avengers" franchise, which shattered the record for largest opening weekend of all-time, both domestically and globally, was released in 2019.

11. 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2'

The final film in the Harry Potter series, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2" ($1,341,511,219), starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, was released in 2011.

12. 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

The eight installment to the "Star Wars" franchise, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" ($1,332,539,889), was released in 2017 and features Carrie Fisher in her final role.

13. 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'

A sequel to 2015's "Jurassic World," "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" ($1,264,054,720), starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum, was released in June 2018.

14. 'Frozen'

Released in 2013, Disney's "Frozen" ($1,276,480,335) won an Oscar for best animated feature film, featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell and Josh Gad.

15. 'Beauty and the Beast'

Disney's 2017 live-action "Beauty and the Beast" ($1,262,574,204) is the second-most expensive musical ever made, starring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Ewan McGregor and more.

16. 'Incredibles 2'

Disney's animated film "Incredibles 2" ($1,089,110,743), with the voices of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter and Sarah Vowell, was released in 2018, nearly 14 years after the first "Incredibles."

17. 'The Fate of the Furious'

Felix Gary Gray's 2017 addition to the "Fast and Furious" franchise, "The Fate of the Furious" ($1,238,764,765) introduced Charlize Theron as super-hacker villain Cipher.

18. 'Iron Man 3'

The 2013 installment in Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man franchise, "Iron Man 3" ($1,215,439,994), has proven the most crushing at the box office.

19. 'Minions'

Pierre Coffin's animated film, "Minions ($1,159,398,397), with the voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm and Michael Keaton, was released in 2015.

20. 'Captain America: Civil War'

Marvel's "Captain America: Civil War" ($1,153,304,495), with Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson, was released in May 2016.

21. 'Aquaman'

22. 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon'

Sci-fi action flick "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" ($1,123,794,079), starring Shia LaBeouf and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, was released in 2011.

23. 'Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King'

Director Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" ($1,123,794,079), starring an A-list cast featuring Viggo Mortensen, Elijah Wood and more, was released in 2003.

24. 'Captain Marvel'

Marvel's "Captain Marvel" ($1,111,359,825), starring Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson, was released in March 2019.

25. 'Skyfall'

The latest in the James Bond series, "Skyfall" ($1,108,561,013), starring Daniel Craig, Judi Dench and Javier Bardem, was released in 2012.

26. 'Transformers: Age of Extinction'

Michael Bay's sci-fi action film, "Transformers: Age of Extinction" ($1,104,054,072), starring Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz and Stanley Tucci, was released in 2014.

27. 'The Dark Knight Rises'

The final film in Christopher Nolan's Batman series, "The Dark Knight Rises" ($1,084,939,099) starring Christan Bale, Tom Hardy and Anne Hathaway, was released in 2012.

28. 'Toy Story 3'

Released in 3D in 2010, animated "Toy Story 3" ($1,066,969,703) included the voices of Tim Allen, Tom Hanks and Joan Cusack.

29. 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest'

The second installment of the "Pirates" series, 2006's "Dead Man's Chest" ($1,066,179,725), stars Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley.

30. ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’

Disney's "Star Wars" spinoff "Rouge One" ($1,056,057,273) was released in December 2016, starring Felicity Jones and Diego Luna.

31. 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides'

Directed by Rob Marshall, "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" ($1,045,713,802) was released in 2011. It's the fourth film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

32. 'Despicable Me 3'

Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda's animated film "Despicable Me 3" ($1,034,799,409) with the voices of Steve Carell, Trey Parker and Kristen Wiig, was released in 2017.

33. 'Jurassic Park'

Steven Spielberg's sci-fi horror "Jurassic Park" ($1,029,153,882), starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, was released in 1993.

34. 'Finding Dory'

The sequel to 2003's "Finding Nemo," Disney's animated "Finding Dory" ($1,028,570,889) featuring the voice of Ellen DeGeneres as the titular character, was released in 2016.

35. 'Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace'

George Lucas's "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace" ($1,027,044,677) starring Ewan McGregor, Liam Neeson and LI native Natalie Portman (pictured), was released in 1999.

36. Alice in Wonderland'

Released in 2010, Disney's "Alice in Wonderland" ($1,025,467,110), starring Johnny Depp and Mia Wasikowska, won an Oscar for best achievement in costume design.

37. 'Zootopia'

Released in 2016, Disney's animated film "Zootopia" ($1,023,784,195), starring the voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman and Idris Elba, won an Oscar for best animated feature.

38. 'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey'

Peter Jackson's "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" ($1,021,103,568), starring Martin Freeman, was released in 2012.

39. 'The Dark Knight'

Christopher Nolan's 2009 Batman thriller, "The Dark Knight" ($1,004,558,444), starring Heath Ledger as The Joker, won the actor both a posthumous Oscar and Golden Globe award for best supporting actor.

40. 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone'

Photo Credit: WARNER BROS. PICTURES

The first film in the Harry Potter movie series, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" ($974,755,371), starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, was released in 2001.

41. 'Despicable Me 2'

Pierre Coffin and Chris Renaud's "Despicable Me 2" ($970,761,885), with the voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Benjamin Bratt, was released in 2013.

42. 'The Lion King'

Released in 1994, Disney's animated film "The Lion King" ($968,483,777), starring the voices of Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons and James Earl Jones, won an Oscar (for best original score) and two Golden Globes (for best original score and best motion picture -- musical or comedy).

43. 'The Jungle Book'

Disney's 2016 live action "Jungle Book" ($966,550,600), starring Neel Sethi, Bill Murray and Ben Kingsley, won an Oscar for best achievement in visual effects.

44. 'Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End'

Directed by Gore Verbinski, "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End" ($963,420,425), the third film of the Pirates of the Caribbean series, was released in 2007.

45. 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'

A sequel to the 1995 hit "Jumani," starring Robin Williams, Jake Kasdan's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" ($962,261,836), featuring Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Kevin Hart, was released in 2017.

46. 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1'

The seventh film in the Harry Potter series, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1" ($960,283,305), starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, was released in 2010.

47. 'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug'

The second film of the Hobbit series, "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" ($958,366,855), starring Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman and Richard Armitage, was released in 2013.

48. 'The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies'

The third film in the Hobbit series, "The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies" ($956,019,788), starring Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman and Richard Armitage, was released in 2014.

49. 'Finding Nemo'

Released in 2003, Disney's animated film "Finding Nemo" ($940,335,536), starring the voices of Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres and Alexander Gould, won an Oscar for best animated feature.

50. 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix'

The fifth film in the Harry Potter series, "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" ($939,885,929), starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, was released in 2007.