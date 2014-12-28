'The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies' tops box office with $54.5 million

Christmas saw the arrival of a host of fresh fare for moviegoers, but "Unbroken" and "Into the Woods" were no match for "The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies."

The final installment in Peter Jackson's trilogy marched to the number top spot for the second weekend with an estimated $54.5 million take across the four-day holiday, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Universal's "Unbroken" and Disney's musical "Into the Woods" took second and third place, with $47.3 million and $46.1 million, respectively, following their Christmas openings.

The Weinstein Company's "Big Eyes," meanwhile, flopped with only $4.4 million in its first four days in theaters, while Sony's "The Interview" took in an estimated $2.8 million from 331 theaters, in addition to earnings from on demand rentals, which were not immediately available.