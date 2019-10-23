Martin Scorsese's crime drama "The Irishman" is set in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio and Miami, but the movie will look awfully familiar to Long Islanders.

That's because the film — which starts streaming Friday, Nov. 1 on Netflix — was shot at roughly 10 locations in the area during 2017 and 2018. Eagle-eyed locals will be able to spot Hildebrandt's ice cream parlor in Williston Park, the Brookhaven Calabro Airport in Shirley, a former Pathmark building in Baldwin and several other locations, even if some appear only fleetingly. (The Mineola restaurant Biscuits and Barbeque, which closed its doors for several days in preparation for filming, was ultimately never used).

The story of hit man Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), who claims to have been involved in the 1975 disappearance of Teamsters chief Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino), "The Irishman" spans more than 50 years, from 1949 through 2000, and required 160 shooting locations. According to location manager Kip Myers, Scorsese wanted to shoot almost entirely in the New York area. That meant finding places that evoked not just other states but other decades.

When asking Long Islanders to open their doors to a film crew, Myers says, it certainly helped to mention the names of Scorsese, De Niro, Pacino and an out-from-retirement Joe Pesci. "You just have all these icons together in one moment," he says. "So everyone really stepped up. It was a great experience for the crew, to have the welcome mat rolled in out a way that I've never really experienced before."

Here are several Long Island locations where "The Irishman" was filmed.

LEONARD'S PALAZZO, 555 NORTHERN BLVD., GREAT NECK

Miami's famed Deauville Hotel, built in 1957, makes a brief appearance in "The Irishman" as the site of one of Hoffa's Teamster rallies. Scorsese's crew shot exterior scenes at the actual hotel but wanted to film the interior closer to home. Their choice: Leonard's Palazzo, the opulent event space in Great Neck that has hosted many a wedding and bar mitzvah.

"It was a perfect match because it was very over-the-top and it had some huge, beautiful chandeliers in the lobby," says Myers. "It also happened to have a little walkout area that looked like it could have walked out to a pool or a beach. So we had the windows and the doors open, and we essentially put a green screen out there to make it look like it was in Miami."

RODEWAY INN, 270 W. JERICHO TURNPIKE, HUNTINGTON STATION

In the film, Sheeran and mobster Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci) take a road trip that requires an overnight stay at a Howard Johnson's, the iconic hotel-and-restaurant chain — nicknamed HoJo — whose distinctive orange roofs dotted America's highways during the 1960s and '70s. Myers and his crew scoured the Northeast to find a usable one but initially came up empty. Myers says Scorsese wouldn't settle for just any old hotel; it had to be a HoJo.

At last, on a Friday night at the end of a long week, says Myers, "I was going out of town and one of my staff called me. He said, 'Oh, my God, I think I found it.'"

A former HoJo, the Rodeway still had its signature orange roof. It even had the swimming pool Scorsese needed for a brief scene. Although the pool hadn't been used in years, says Myers, it was cleaned up, resurfaced and restored to working order.

"We were searching everywhere online, and this place never came up," Myers says. "Someone just had to go find it and uncover it."

PRIVATE HOMES, GREAT NECK AND ATLANTIC BEACH

Myers prefers not to give out addresses of the private houses on Long Island that served as shooting locations, but he will say that the home of Russell Bufalino is in Great Neck, while the home of crime boss Anthony "Tony Pro" Provenzano (Stephen Graham) is in Atlantic Beach.

The Great Neck house, according to Myers, was a find for two reasons. One, it was the rare older home whose kitchen had not been modernized. "If there's a kitchen, you almost always have to redo it to make it old again," says Myers. "This house was surprising because they had everything intact in the kitchen."

Another plus was the shrubbery outside. "If you see those bushes in front of a house, you think: 'Oh, big weird bushes — totally 1970s.' The whole neighborhood of Great Neck was awesome for that."

HARRY TAPPEN MARINA ON SHORE RD., GLENWOOD LANDING

About halfway through "The Irishman," a war breaks out between Hoffa and a union rival, Frank Fitzsimmons (Gary Basaraba). Threatening messages are sent in the usual way — namely, blowing things up. One of those things was a yacht.

The explosion took place at the Harry Tappen Marina in Hempstead Harbor in mid-October 2017. Newer boats were relocated to a different marina so as not to detract from the film's mid-1970s look. The boat marked for destruction was drained of fluids such as gas and oil to prevent water pollution. All, by the way, for a shot that lasts only a few seconds.

TOWN HALL, 1 WASHINGTON ST., HEMPSTEAD

You'll have to look closely to catch glimpses of this functional brick building, which stands in for the Teamster's offices in Washington, D.C. The crew shot outside a lesser-used entrance, which allowed the hall to remain open for business. Some filming took place briefly inside as well.

Once again citing the reputations of the filmmakers, Myers says, "The Hempstead Town Hall probably wouldn't normally have allowed filming the way they did for us. But they really went above and beyond for us."