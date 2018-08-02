Growing up, Lana Condor never considered herself Asian. The bubbly 21-year-old actress, born in Vietnam and adopted by white American parents, always felt like them.

“Then I moved to Hollywood, and I was never more aware of my Asian-ness, or female-ness,” says Condor. “The industry—the first thing they see is how you look.”

For anyone of Asian heritage, that’s long been a problem, whether you’re talking “yellow-face” (white actors playing Asian roles—think Warner Oland in 1930s Charlie Chan films, or a remarkably offensive Mickey Rooney in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”) or a dearth of roles outside martial-arts flicks.

But Hollywood may be changing, or so it seems this month, when a slew of new films hits theaters,, featuring Asian and Asian-American artists both in front of and behind the camera.

“I don’t think that’s an accident,” says Condor, star of the upcoming Netflix movie, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

“I think Hollywood is feeding the demand for Asian roles that’s been felt a long time now,” she says. Then she starts to laugh. “And we just got lucky, I guess, that they packed it all into one summer.”

Here’s what’s coming (and when) to big and small screens in August:

“The Meg” (August 10)—Jason Statham’s prehistoric shark shocker co-stars Chinese actress Li Bingbing (“Transformers: Age of Extinction”) and Taiwanese actor Winston Chao (Ang Lee’s “The Wedding Banquet”).

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Dog Days” (August 10)—A wholesome canine caper written by Asian-American screenwriters Elissa Matsueda and Erica Oyama, a coup in a white-male-dominated field.

“Crazy Rich Asians” (August 15)—It’s this summer’s “Black Panther” for Asians. Or “Dynasty” meets “Joy Luck Club” (and, per Warner Bros., the first major motion picture with an all-Asian cast since 1993’s “The Joy Luck Club”). Based on Kevin Kwan’s bestseller and directed by Jon M. Chu, this rom-com follows a Chinese-American woman (“Fresh Off the Boat’s” Constance Wu) who discovers her Singaporean boyfriend’s family is “crazy rich” and ruled by an icy matriarch (“Crouching Tiger’s” Michelle Yeoh). It co-stars Henry Golding, Gemma Chan and Forest Hills rapper Awkwafina.

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” (August 17)—It’s a teen’s worst nightmare: Five notes she wrote to romantic crushes—but never sent—get sent. (Gulp!). Based on Jenny Han’s novel, and starring Condor as the biracial teen, John Corbett as her lovable dad.

“Searching” (August 24)—Aneesh Chaganty’s innovative directorial debut is a psychological thriller about a dad (“Star Trek’s” John Cho) and detective (Debra Messing) in search of a missing teen (Michelle La), told entirely via computer screens and social media channels.