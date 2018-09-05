PLOT A troubled priest and a novitiate sent by the Vatican to investigate a suicide and an abbey in Romania are confronted by the same malevolent force from "The Conjuring 2." CAST Demián Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloque RATED R (terror, violence, and disturbing/bloody images) LENGTH 1:36 BOTTOM LINE Director Corin Hardy delivers a ’70s throwback gothic horror epic.

In this latest "Conjuring" spinoff, director Corin Hardy delivers a ’70s throwback gothic horror epic. Written by “Annabelle” screenwriter Gary Dauberman and James Wan, it’s lush, operatic, hardcore horror from the depths of “The Omen” and “The Exorcist." And it’s a total, screaming blast.

Demián Bichir is perfectly cast as Father Burke, a reluctant priest tasked by the Vatican to investigate unusual religious phenomena, or as they call it, “miracle hunting.” After young deliveryman Frenchie (Jonas Bloquet) discovers the hanged body of a nun at a cloistered Romanian abbey, Burke is sent to investigate the suicide. He is asked to bring along a young novitiate, Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga), for her familiarity with “the territory” (she’s never been to Romania).

The people of the village claim the abbey is cursed, bringing a plague upon their houses, and the woods are littered with protective crosses. Once the trio arrives, they discover it’s not as bad as they expect — it’s worse. The place is a mouth to hell, guarded by terrified nuns who participate in perpetual adoration and prayer to keep the demons at bay, though they aren’t doing all that great a job of it.

Burke must rely on his deep religious historical knowledge, while Irene puts her psychic abilities and visions to use in combating the ancient evil. Frenchie is the audience surrogate, agape at the surreal horrors unfolding within the abbey’s walls, using good old-fashioned firepower as his protection.

Despite the sumptuous imagery and sound design enhanced with Gregorian chants and despite the excellent performances (particularly Farmiga as the steely but vulnerable little nun), “The Nun” fails to execute one element: the question of faith. The franchise, with its point-of-view camera work and themes of psychic visions, has always pushed the boundaries on “seeing is believing,” and having a little faith in the things you can see that others can’t. In a religious setting, where prayer keeps demons at bay, there’s an opportunity to explore the idea further, but “The Nun” stays on the surface. The surface may be ominous, richly textured and morbidly fascinating, but storywise, it remains shallow.