Thomas Stanford dead; Oscar-winning film editor was 93

By The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. — Thomas Stanford, who was known for his award-winning editing work on "West Side Story," has died. He was 93.

His family says in a newspaper announcement published Friday that Stanford died Dec. 23. They did not provide any details about the cause of death, saying only that he had a "long and happy life."

Born in Germany and educated in Switzerland and England, he moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 1987 following a decades-long career as a film editor in Hollywood.

He earned credits for more than two dozen films and television movies. He received an Oscar in 1962 for his work on "West Side Story."

He is survived by his partner Sherry Bendickson; daughter Nina Mullan and her husband Brendt and their children; and son Adam Stanford and his wife Lyn.

