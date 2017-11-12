This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 48° Good Afternoon
Scattered Clouds 48° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

'Thor: Ragnarok' tops box office with $56.6 million

The Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson

The Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Tom Hiddleston as Loki in a scene from, "Thor: Ragnarok." Photo Credit: Marvel Studios via AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The God of Thunder isn't ready to relinquish his box office throne yet.

Studios on Sunday estimate that "Thor: Ragnarok" added $56.6 million from North American theaters in its second weekend in theaters, bringing its domestic total to $211.6 million.

It easily beat out new openers including the comedy sequel "Daddy's Home 2" and the lavish Agatha Christie adaptation "Murder on the Orient Express."

Paramount's "Daddy's Home 2," which adds John Lithgow and Mel Gibson to the Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg formula, took second place with $30 million.

The star-studded "Murder on the Orient Express" meanwhile screeched into third place with an estimated $28.2 million.

"A Bad Moms Christmas" took fourth with $11.5 million in weekend two and "Jigsaw" rounded out the top five with $3.4 million.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Latest ‘SNL’ takes on sexual misconduct
This image released by Lifetime shows Alana Boden, Lifetime to premiere movie on Elizabeth Smart's kidnapping
Why ‘The Good Doctor’ is fall TV’s only breakout show
HANDLE: @nickiminaj FOLLOWERS: approximately 84 million 25 most-followed celebrities on Instagram
Brian ‘Impractical Jokers’ set New Year’s Eve show on LI
A spokeswoman for the family of John Hillerman 'Magnum, P.I.' actor John Hillerman dies at 84