‘Three Identical Strangers,’ documentary about LI-born triplets, hits theaters in June
The Long Island-based documentary “Three Identical Strangers” has set a new release date of June 29.
The film, originally slated for May 11, tells the story of three young men — including Eddy Galland of New Hyde Park — who discover that they are triplets. They were born at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and were given away to separate families as part of a clandestine experiment.
The film was a hit at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, where it won a special jury award.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.