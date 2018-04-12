The Long Island-based documentary “Three Identical Strangers” has set a new release date of June 29.

The film, originally slated for May 11, tells the story of three young men — including Eddy Galland of New Hyde Park — who discover that they are triplets. They were born at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and were given away to separate families as part of a clandestine experiment.

The film was a hit at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, where it won a special jury award.