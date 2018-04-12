TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Afternoon
50° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

‘Three Identical Strangers,’ documentary about LI-born triplets, hits theaters in June

David Kellman, Eddy Galland and Bobby Shafran appear

David Kellman, Eddy Galland and Bobby Shafran appear in "Three Identical Stangers" by Tim Wardle, an official selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Photo Credit: Sundance Institute

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Print

The Long Island-based documentary “Three Identical Strangers” has set a new release date of June 29.

The film, originally slated for May 11, tells the story of three young men — including Eddy Galland of New Hyde Park — who discover that they are triplets. They were born at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and were given away to separate families as part of a clandestine experiment.

The film was a hit at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, where it won a special jury award.

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com

More Entertainment

The on-camera wardrobe of NBC's "Today" show co-host How to get the look of your favorite TV characters
Samantha Bee with Luis Rodriguez and Eduardo Carbia, Samantha Bee’s T-shirt production moves to Puerto Rico
The TV shows you'll want to watch this spring
The Seinfeld, more TV characters with tax problems
Hank Azaria in ‘Brockmire’ takes on darker comedic tone
Kelsea Johnson competes during the battle rounds on Stony Brook grad advancing on 'The Voice'