'Three Identical Strangers' airs Saturday on CNN

The acclaimed documentary is about Long Island triplets who discover a dark secret in their past.

From left, Robert Shafran, David Kellman and Edward

From left, Robert Shafran, David Kellman and Edward Galland in "Three Identical Strangers" by Tim Wardle.

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
“Three Identical Strangers,” the acclaimed documentary about Long Island triplets who discover a dark secret in their past, will air on CNN Saturday at 9 p.m., repeating at 11 p.m.

Tim Wardle’s film tells the story of identical triplets who were separated at birth in 1961 — at what is now Long Island Jewish Medical Center — and given to different families for adoption. It wasn’t until they were 19 years old, and then only through a series of coincidences, that Edward Galland of New Hyde Park, David Kellman of Howard Beach and Robert Shafran of Scarsdale learned of each other’s existence.

Their story made headlines and briefly turned the three men into celebrities during the early 1980s. As time went on, however, they discovered something like a full-blown conspiracy behind their adoptions, one that would throw a disturbing new light onto their life stories.

Produced by CNN Films and the studio Neon, “Three Identical Strangers” became a hit last year, earning widespread critical acclaim and $12 million at the box office. 

