Tiffany Haddish, Amy Schumer invited to join academy

Tiffany Haddish is among the performers asked to

Tiffany Haddish is among the performers asked to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro/Jemal Countess

By The Associated Press
The organization that puts on the Oscars has invited 928 new members from 59 countries to join its ranks, including actors Tiffany Haddish, Dave Chappelle, Kumail Nanjiani, Amy Schumer and Timothee Chalamet.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says Monday that 49 percent of its invitees are female and 38 percent of are people of color. Should all the invitees accept, the new class would boost its overall membership to be 31 percent female and 16 percent persons of color.

The film academy in 2016 pledged to double the number of female and minority ranks of its members by 2020.

