EntertainmentMovies

Tiffany Haddish, Chris Hemsworth going 'Under Cover,' more movie news

Alain Delon Cannes honor causes controversy; "The Last" held over in Huntington.

Tiffany Haddish will be teaming up with Chirs Hemsworth in the cop comedy "Down Under Cover." Photo Credit: Getty Images for Netflix/Astrid Stawiarz

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
WHO Tiffany Haddish

THE MOVIE “Down Under Cover”

THE DEAL The star of “Girls Trip” will team up with Chris Hemsworth for a buddy-cop comedy, Deadline reports. “Down Under Cover” will feature Hemsworth, of "Thor" fame, and Haddish as cops who team up to solve a series of heists apparently pulled by a troupe of male erotic dancers. The script is by Peter Hoare, a Long Beach native whose film “Standing Up, Falling Down,” starring fellow hometowner Billy Crystal, held its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

WHO Alain Delon

THE DEAL The French actor, chosen to be an honorary Palme d’Or winner at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, has come under fire for controversial remarks and political views, according to Variety. Delon, 83, a screen icon known for his work with directors Luchino Visconti and Jean-Luc Godard, has drawn criticism for admitting in a recent interview that he had slapped some women in his life. In previous years, Delon has also expressed disapproval of same-sex couples adopting children and called far-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen a longtime friend. The French feminist group Osez Le Feminisme said in a statement that “Cannes is sending a negative signal to women and victims of violence by honoring Delon.” As of press time, Cannes had not rescinded its offer to honor Delon. As part of his ceremony, the actor has chosen to present “Mr. Klein,” a 1976 film he cofinanced about anti-Semitism in Vichy France.

THE MOVIE “The Last”

THE DEAL Jeff Lipsky’s film about a Holocaust survivor with a terrible secret has done so well at Huntington’s Cinema Arts Centre that it is heading into its fifth weekend there. Lipsky, a Plainview native and a former major player in film distribution (he co-founded October Films), will return to the theater for Q&A sessions throughout the coming weekend. He’ll be joined by actress Jill Durso at select screenings.

WHEN | WHERE 4 and 6:50 p.m.Friday-Saturday and 4:10 p.m. Sunday, Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington

INFO $12; 631-423-7611, cinemaartscentre.org

 

