Comedy star Tiffany Haddish is slated to play the late Olympic track-and-field gold medalist and world record-holder Florence Griffith Joyner in a biographical drama.

"I am looking forward to telling Flo-Jo's story the way it should be told," the "Girls Trip" and "The Last OG" star, 41, said in a statement. "My goal with this film is making sure that younger generations know my 'she-ro' Flo-Jo, the fastest woman in the world to this day, existed."

The producers include Basil Iwanyk and Greg Economou of the sports-media company Game1, Jonathan Fuhrman of Thunder Road Pictures, Melanie Clark of Haddish's She Ready Productions, and Joyner's widower and former coach, Al Joyner. No screenwriter, director or distributor was announced.

Three-time gold medalist Joyner died of suffocation in her sleep in September 1998 at age 38, after suffering a seizure caused by cavernous angioma, a congenital abnormality of the brain's blood vessels.