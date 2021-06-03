TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

Tiffany Haddish to play Florence Griffith Joyner in new biopic

Tiffany Haddish said she is looking forward to

Tiffany Haddish said she is looking forward to telling Florence Griffith Joyner's story "the way it should be told." Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Richard Shotwell

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Comedy star Tiffany Haddish is slated to play the late Olympic track-and-field gold medalist and world record-holder Florence Griffith Joyner in a biographical drama.

"I am looking forward to telling Flo-Jo's story the way it should be told," the "Girls Trip" and "The Last OG" star, 41, said in a statement. "My goal with this film is making sure that younger generations know my 'she-ro' Flo-Jo, the fastest woman in the world to this day, existed."

The producers include Basil Iwanyk and Greg Economou of the sports-media company Game1, Jonathan Fuhrman of Thunder Road Pictures, Melanie Clark of Haddish's She Ready Productions, and Joyner's widower and former coach, Al Joyner. No screenwriter, director or distributor was announced.

Three-time gold medalist Joyner died of suffocation in her sleep in September 1998 at age 38, after suffering a seizure caused by cavernous angioma, a congenital abnormality of the brain's blood vessels.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Andrew Horton, left, and Josh Duhamel star in
'Jupiter's Legacy' canceled after one season
Meteorologist Craig Allen recently marked his 40th anniversary
LI's Craig Allen: 40-year reign for WCBS Newsradio
David Spade will be among a series of
Reports: Spade to guest host 'Bachelor in Paradise'
Meteorologist Craig Allen recently marked his 40th anniversary
LI meteorologist Craig Allen marks 40 years at WCBS Newsradio 880
The Northwell Health Nurse Choir got the Golden
Northwell Health nurses get 'AGT' Golden Buzzer
What do "Clueless," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and
'Clueless' star from LI talks about her new memoir
Didn’t find what you were looking for?