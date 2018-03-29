The women behind Hollywood’s Time’s Up movement will hold their first-ever event during the Tribeca Film Festival next month.

Amber Tamblyn, Marisa Tomei, Julianne Moore, Sarah Jessica Parker, Ashley Judd and more are slated to host a live conversation about the “unspoken” and “pivotal role” women have in raising awareness about workplace inequality.

Announced Thursday by Tribeca, the festival’s organizers promise a “compelling” chat among filmmakers, activists, lawyers and more who have chosen to speak out about issues within the entertainment industry and beyond.

“The day will explore how we got here, the women who came before us to make this work possible, and what’s next for Time’s Up,” according to a release.

The event will be held April 28 at 11 a.m. in the festival’s main Spring Studios hub (50 Varick St.). Tickets start at $40 and are now available at tribecafilm.com/tickets. Net proceeds from the day will go toward the Time’s Up legal defense fund, gofundme.com/timesup, which has raised more than $21 million to date.

The Time’s Up movement made its debut in a New York Times advertisement on Jan. 1, stemming from the #MeToo sexual misconduct allegations involving disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. It was backed by hundreds of A-list celebrities, such as America Ferrera, Natalie Portman, Shonda Rhimes and Reese Witherspoon. The group aims to raise awareness of misconduct, provide a legal defense fund for victims and has organized social movements such as the Golden Globes red carpet blackout.

A full lineup of Tribeca Talks and other events can be found at tribecafilm.com. The festival runs April 18-29.