This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 48° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 48° Good Morning
EntertainmentMovies

'Titanic' will celebrate 20th anniversary with return to theaters

Cameron's "Titanic" grossed over $2 billion at the box office during its original theatrical release.

Twenty years after Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet

Twenty years after Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet fell in love on that doomed ship, "Titanic" is sailing back into theaters for one week. Photo Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

LOS ANGELES - Twenty years after Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet fell in love on that doomed ship, "Titanic" is sailing back into theaters for one week.

Dolby Laboratories, Paramount Pictures and AMC Theaters said Wednesday that a re-mastered version of the James Cameron film will be shown at select AMC locations nationwide starting Dec. 1. Cameron says it is the best-looking version of "Titanic" ever released.

Cameron's "Titanic" grossed over $2 billion at the box office and won 11 Academy Awards including best picture and best director.

Tickets are on sale Wednesday.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Comedian Hari Kondabolu explores the Indian experience in Hari Kondabolu wants to rid ‘Simpsons’ of Apu
Theresa Caputo and her husband, Larry, in an 'Long Island Medium' star says marriage is 'strained'
The American Music Awards, hosted by Tracee Ellis When, where to watch upcoming award shows
Rapper Eve attends the LA premiere of Rapper Eve replacing Aisha Tyler as 'The Talk' host
Country star Jason Aldean makes a return to Jason Aldean talks Las Vegas shooting on 'Today' show
Netflix has found that 67 percent of its Netflix finds people are watching in restrooms, at work