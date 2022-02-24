Recently retired NFL star Tom Brady will produce and appear in a football-themed movie comedy.

The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday said Brady, 44 — who as quarterback of the Patriots and Buccaneers became the first NFL pro to win seven Super Bowls — would join screen icons Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field in the road movie "80 for Brady," from the production company Endeavor Content and the studio Paramount Pictures.

Actor-filmmaker Kyle Marvin, who co-wrote and starred in "The Climb" (2019), makes his feature directing debut with a script he co-wrote with "Climb" director Michael Angelo Covino. Brady, who has two children with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and another with his actor former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, has produced sports documentaries and played himself in several TV series.