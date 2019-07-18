TODAY'S PAPER
Tom Cruise surprises Comic-Con with 'Top Gun' sequel trailer

Tom Cruise presents a clip from "Top Gun:

Tom Cruise presents a clip from "Top Gun: Maverick" at Comic-Con International Thursday in San Diego. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
Tom Cruise made an unexpected flyby at San Diego Comic-Con to debut the first trailer for "Top Gun: Maverick."

The audience in the 8,000-seat room went wild for Cruise Thursday afternoon. He closed out what had been billed only as a panel for "Terminator: Dark Fate."

Cruise, 57, said all the flying in the trailer was real and that "Top Gun: Maverick" is a love letter to aviation. They worked with the Navy for the film, which is currently in production.

"Top Gun: Maverick" is expected to hit theaters next June. Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm and Miles Teller co-star.

Cruise said Comic-Con was the perfect place to premiere the trailer. He shot the original some 34 years ago in San Diego.

By The Associated Press

